OMG! Check out these 5 UNMISSABLE things about Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna’s new show ‘Sherdil Shergill’

TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna need no introduction and have managed to garner enough household fame to uphold the reputation of talented actors. They are starring together in Colors Tv’s ‘Sherdil Shergill’ and the show seems to be providing a fresh plot.

The pair got together for the first time. Surbhi rose to fame with Ishqbaaz, which aired on Star Plus and starred alongside Nakuul Mehta as Anika. She was also seen in Balaji’s supernatural show Naagin-5 opposite Sharad Malhotra.

Dheeraj on the other hand who was currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 had to drop out due to health concerns and prior to that had a very successful run on Zee TV’s ‘Kundali Bhagya’, alongside Shraddha Arya. His chemistry with the actress was adored immensely by the fans.

Now, coming onto some interesting facts about their new show – Sherdil Shergill:

1. The lead actors of the show are Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna.

2. The show is shot in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

3. The show follows the narrative of a modern-day, tenacious girl, with strong principles – Manmeet Shergill who is living an unconventional life with some unusual decisions. She is young, ambitious and covets making a big name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. She will encounter a carefree boy named Rajkumar Yadav and soon sparks will fly between them and let’s see how it turns out to be a coming-of-age story.

4. The show is produced by Saurabh Tewari under the banner of Parin Multimedia.

5. The show went on-air on September 26th this year.

The show is giving a positive vibe and the audience seems to be liking the new on-screen couple.

