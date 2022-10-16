OMG! Check out These Bigg Boss contestants who went from having a Jai-Veeru to a Jaani-Dushman relationship in the House

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is amongst the most controversial shows on Indian TV and has already created ample buzz around town for its new season. Relationships often take a complicated turn in the house and the same has happened on multiple occasions where celebrities went on to become enemies from friends.

1. Gauahar Khan and VJ Andy:

Bigg Boss 7 is recalled as one of the most successful seasons and Gauahar Khan’s and VJ Andy’s friendship was often highlighted. However, things got ugly, they got into spats and Andy reportedly got closer to Tanishaa in the house. Tanishaa and Gauahar weren’t friends and reportedly, it added a stump in Gauhar and Andy’s friendship.

2. Armaan Kohli and Sangram Singh:

Armaan and Sangram seemed to have a brotherly bond on the show but after reportedly a huge fight over Sangram nominating Armaan, they lost their bond where they had become the talk of the town over their friendship.

3. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz:

Sidharth and Asim seemed like Ram and Lakhan in the house initially during the 13th season but soon became bitter with each other and didn’t continue their friendship. However, Asim did attend Sidharth’s last rites and seemed broken over the loss.

4. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

The actresses had known each other before Bigg Boss and had been friends for a long time. But things got messy in the house and they had one too many fights in the house. Fans were stunned to see their bond take a total 180.

Other celebrities who shared a similar fate were Juhi Parmar and Mahek Chahal during the 5th season, Sana Khan and Rajeev Paul, Karishma Tanna and Sushant Digvikar among others.

Credits: Bollywood Life