OMG! Check out this video of when Hrithik Roshan choreographed Bharti Singh

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is the queen of comedy in the world of television. The ace comedian is loved by one and all and has a massive fan following. These days, she is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, and recently, she was seen on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 as a contestant.

Bharti had a really fun time with the host of the show Rohit Shetty.

The actress always keeps the audience entertained with her silly jokes and makes everyone laugh.

Now, we came across a video where the ace comedian is seen dancing with superstar Hrithik Roshan.

In the video, Bharti is seen asking Hrithik Roshan how she should lose weight to which the actor says that she should dance, and then he choreographs the hook-step of Dhoom 2, and the two perform together.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that Bharti is the most loved personality on television.

Bharti currently is ruling the television screens with her performance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

