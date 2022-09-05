OMG! Check out what Fanaa's Agastya and Pakhi are up with something exciting for their viewers

The couple is ready for the new start of their love life and now soon there will be a huge revelation that Bulbul’s identity is all Pakhi’s master plan to save Agastya from evil Meera.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan. 

Also read BREAKING! Bulbul decides to plan Agasthya's birthday party in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3

In this video we see that Agastya and Pakhi, played by Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, are up to something exciting for viewers. Now that Agastya has lost his memory and Pakhi has developed a soft corner for him, Things might take a good turn for the duo in the upcoming episodes. Take a look at this video to see what they are both up to. 

Also read Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan: Wow! Pakhi and Agaastya’s bond post leap is a MUST WATCH

Meanwhile in the show we see Agastya and Pakhi’s intriguing friendship journey. The couple is ready for the new start of their love life and now soon there will be a huge revelation that Bulbul’s identity is all Pakhi’s master plan to save Agastya from evil Meera.

Some quite interesting twists and turns are lined up next in the story that we don't want you to miss. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

