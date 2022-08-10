OMG! Check out what Shalin Bhanot had to say about Salman Khan targeting him every weekend

MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

He had mainly grabbed the headlines for his closeness with contestant Tina Dutta and his love for chicken.

He was also pulled up a couple of times by Salman Khan but in spite of that, he fought hard and gave his hundred percent to the show.

Shalin and Sumbul’s friendship was also a topic of discussion inside and outside of the house, where he was warned by Salman Khan to stay away from her. Things had gone a bit worse, but still, the actor didn’t lose hope and continued to play the game.

Post the show, he backed one produced by Balaji Telefilms titled Bekaboo, where he is the lead and he will work with Eisha Singh for the first time.

In a recent interview, the actor spoke about what he felt when Salman Khan used to target him all the time during the “Weekend Ka Vaar”.

The actor said, “Whatever Salman Khan used to tell me, I was never demotivated. When I was inside, I was only concentrating on the reality of where I was staying and was being very honest to that moment. I don’t think about tomorrow as it doesn’t exist for me. The only reality is today”.

He further said, “I live in the moment and I can’t try to please everyone, so there will be people who like me and there will be some who don't. I am fine with that”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved Shalin’s game and he became one of the finalists of the show.

