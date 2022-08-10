OMG! Check out what Shalin Bhanot had to say about Salman Khan targeting him every weekend

Shalin Bhanot is one of the most loved personalities on television and while interacting with a media portal, he spoke about what he felt when Salman Khan used to target him every weekend.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 05:00
Shalin Bhanot

MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

He had mainly grabbed the headlines for his closeness with contestant Tina Dutta and his love for chicken.

He was also pulled up a couple of times by Salman Khan but in spite of that, he fought hard and gave his hundred percent to the show.

Shalin and Sumbul’s friendship was also a topic of discussion inside and outside of the house, where he was warned by Salman Khan to stay away from her. Things had gone a bit worse, but still, the actor didn’t lose hope and continued to play the game.

Post the show, he backed one produced by Balaji Telefilms titled Bekaboo, where he is the lead and he will work with Eisha Singh for the first time.

In a recent interview, the actor spoke about what he felt when Salman Khan used to target him all the time during the “Weekend Ka Vaar”. 

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot or Shiv Thakare; which ex-MTV Roadies contestant will lift the trophy this season)

The actor said, “Whatever Salman Khan used to tell me, I was never demotivated. When I was inside, I was only concentrating on the reality of where I was staying and was being very honest to that moment. I don’t think about tomorrow as it doesn’t exist for me. The only reality is today”. 

He further said, “I live in the moment and I can’t try to please everyone, so there will be people who like me and there will be some who don't. I am fine with that”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved Shalin’s game and he became one of the finalists of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Check out the hot looks of Shalin Bhanot)

Bigg Boss 16 winner Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Tina Dutta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi Archana Gautam MC Stan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life
MUMBAI:Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood.After...
Dhruv Tara: Revelation! Dhruv needs his answers from Tara
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
What! Will Aashiqui 3 reunite Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan?
MUMBAI : How can we forget one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood of recent times, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan....
Wagle Ki Duniya: Amazing! Rajesh supports Sakhi’s idea of going abroad
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
OMG! Check out what Shalin Bhanot had to say about Salman Khan targeting him every weekend
MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
What! Will Aashiqui 3 reunite Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj on 'Udaariyan': 'Being part of a popular show is a challenge'
Karishma Sawant explains how her character changes post 'Yeh Rishta...' leap
Karishma Sawant explains how her character changes post 'Yeh Rishta...' leap
Aneri Vajani of 'Anupamaa' fame looks forward to a working birthday
Aneri Vajani of 'Anupamaa' fame looks forward to a working birthday
Rishi Singh
It’s double bonanza for ‘Ayodhya Boy’ Rishi Singh! The Indian Idol contestant secures playback singing opportunities from Suniel Shetty and Rakesh Roshan!
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj on 'Udaariyan': 'Being part of a popular show is a challenge'