OMG! Check out what this special person in Bhagya Lakshmi has to say about Rishi aka Rohit Suchanti

Rishi and Malishka, and during the event, we will see a dhamakedar dance performance by Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi.
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.   

Also read  Must Watch! Bhagya Lakshmi: This is what Rohit Suchanti would do, if he was Lakshmi in reel life, Deet Inside

In the video, we see that one of the crew member has exposed some real facts about Rohit who plays the role of Rishi in the show. Take a look at the video to see what are the fun facts exposed by them. 

Check out the video    

Also read  AUDIENCE VERDICT! From Parineetii to Bhagya Lakshmi, it's the same story plot for all Balaji shows

Meanwhile, in the show, the family is all set for the engagement ceremony of Rishi and Malishka, and during the event, we will see a dhamakedar dance performance by Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi. Well, on which song they will dance is not revealed, but it is speculated that song might be one wherein Lakshmi would be seen taunting Malishka for taking her hubby and love away from her.

So are you excited to see them together?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

