OMG! Check out what the Naagin star cast is up to in this BTS video

MUMBAI: Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The storyline is quite gripping and it keeps the audiences hooked to the TV screens.

Every season of Naggin has been a huge success, and the audiences are showering their love on Naagin Season 5 also. The show is already a hit.

The camaraderie the stars share with each other and their rapport and friendship off-screen are also one of the reasons behind the success of the show.

Even the main star cast of this season, Surbhi, Mohit, and Sharad, share a great bond of friendship and that can be seen in the behind-the-scenes fun that the entire cast have on the sets.

Now, we came across a video where the trio of Naagin 5 is seen having a fun time. Their off-screen fun banter and craziness will give you major friendship goals.

In the video, the trio is seen going round and round holding hands together and signing the Naagin song, and post this madness, the three break into laughter.

The fans have commented saying that this is the best trio and that the show and star cast deserve all the love and success. Fans consider them as one of the best star casts of any show.

The video shows how much fun the stars have while they shoot for the show.

