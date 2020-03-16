Omg! Check out what's common between Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani and Sharad Kelkar and Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Anjum Fakih who plays the role of Srishti in the show has shared a behind the scene wherein Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi has completely transformed into a transgender just like Sharad Kelkar and Akshay Kumar in the epic movie Laxmi. Take a look at the video to see his shocking transformation.

The Story takes an interesting turn when Natasha comes there with proof and proves Karan innocent without revealing about Prithvi. Karan however hurts Preeta and thanks to Natasha for helping him. Preeta gets hurt. He completely ignores her and leaves from there.

