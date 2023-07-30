OMG! Chhavi Mittal reveals post her Breast Cancer treatment her body is undergoing hormonal and other changes, says “I’m at a high risk for spinal fractures”

Chhavi who has a massive fan base on social media has shared her journey with a stunning picture in a bikini.
Chhavi Mittal

MUMBAI : Chhavi Mittal is a well known face in the Television world. The actress who has also made her mark in the Digital space with her production ‘Shitty Ideas Trending’, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Post her surgery she has been undergoing intensive treatment which has left a lot of side effects on her body. 

Chhavi who has a massive fan base on social media has shared her journey with a stunning picture in a bikini. She captioned it, “The breast cancer led to the treatment, a major part of which is tamoxifen which I have to take everyday for 10 yrs (9 more to go). The tamoxifen leads to hormonal changes and what not, which is causing Bone Mineral Density loss. The BMD loss is causing un-called-for fractures (like the one I had in my foot) and also positioning me as an Osteopenia patient, putting me at a high risk for spinal fractures.” 

Chhavi further continued, “The treatment for this is an injection administered intravenously (which I took 2 days back in a hospital), and that injection has a plethora of side effects. Yesterday my entire chest, back, shoulders, neck went in a spasm. I cdnt even breathe without wincing in pain. I thought I was dying and this is how it feels when the body degenerates. Then I took meds to settle those side effects. Currently I also feel tightness in my chest and my joints feel like they’ll all break. This is what is called a butterfly effect. But what choice do I have? Once a cancer survivor, always a cancer survivor. There’s no undoing it. My heart goes out to ALL survivors out there who have gone through similar things and more and continue to fight living their lives on a daily basis. All I can say is, today may not be a good day, but tomorrow will be better. Of that I’m sure.”

Many netizens came out in support of the actress for sharing her story. One wrote, “The Real stories like urs is what Influencers miss posting on ! Glad ur sharing the darker sides of life and portraying life as it is ! with challenges of its own ! Keep inspiring.” another wrote, “Oh my God....and all I see everytime the smiling face of yours ....this is tough and u r handling it amazingly....more respect to u ...wasn't aware of the long life medicine.”another wrote, “You have come a long way with a smile on yiur face. An inspiring journey. Whatever life throws at you, you will come out as a warrior. Yes Chhavi Mittal you can do it!! You rock #This too shall pass..”

See her post here;

