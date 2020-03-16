OMG! This co-star doens’t want Kunal Jaisingh to come on sets of Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho; Here’s why

MUMBAI :Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, another programme by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, is one of their many outstanding productions.

Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh are the show's main characters who play the role of Katha and Kabir respectively and are getting much love from fans.

Tanvi Malhara has debuted with this show and she is successful in wowing the audience with her acting skills.

Kunal, on the other hand has already proved his acting mettle with shows like Ishqbaaaz, Pavitra Bhagya and Silsila-Badalte Rishton Ka.

The actors of the show are quite active o social media and they keep sharing pictures and videos of the scenes that take place behind the camera.

Though they are very professional actor and are quite serious about their work, they don’t miss spending one or two light-hearted moments while shooting for a scene.

And we have come across one such behind the scenes video of these stars.

Check the video below:

Tanvi was shooting for a scene in which she was required to clap and Kunal, who was standing on the sidelines, chose to imitate her actions. That clearly distracted her and she jokingly asked him to not remain on the set. He laughed it off seeing that she got irritated and enjoyed it thoroughly.

Meanwhile on the show, Katha must apologize to Madhu before Madhu will tie the Rakhi to Kabir. In other words, Madhu was acting inappropriately with Katha's mother, and despite Katha's warnings, she persisted.

