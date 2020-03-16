OMG! This co-star doens’t want Kunal Jaisingh to come on sets of Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho; Here’s why

Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh are the show's main characters who play the role of Katha and Kabir respectively and are getting much love from fans.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 18:15
OMG! This co-star doens’t want Kunal Jaisingh to come on sets of Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho; Here’s why

MUMBAI :Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, another programme by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, is one of their many outstanding productions. 

Also read-  Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Exclusive! Kabir takes Katha’s side yet another time, and Madhu gets miffed

Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh are the show's main characters who play the role of Katha and Kabir respectively and are getting much love from fans.

Tanvi Malhara has debuted with this show and she is successful in wowing the audience with her acting skills.

Kunal, on the other hand has already proved his acting mettle with shows like Ishqbaaaz, Pavitra Bhagya and Silsila-Badalte Rishton Ka.

The actors of the show are quite active o social media and they keep sharing pictures and videos of the scenes that take place behind the camera.

Though they are very professional actor and are quite serious about their work, they don’t miss spending one or two light-hearted moments while shooting for a scene.

And we have come across one such behind the scenes video of these stars. 

Check the video below:

Tanvi was shooting for a scene in which she was required to clap and Kunal, who was standing on the sidelines, chose to imitate her actions. That clearly distracted her and she jokingly asked him to not remain on the set. He laughed it off seeing that she got irritated and enjoyed it thoroughly.

Meanwhile on the show, Katha must apologize to Madhu before Madhu will tie the Rakhi to Kabir. In other words, Madhu was acting inappropriately with Katha's mother, and despite Katha's warnings, she persisted.

Also read-Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Unfortunate! Yuvraj’s truth exposed in the party, Kabir meets with a deadly accident

What are your thoughts on this cute bond between Kunal and Tanvi? Tell me in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

Colors tv Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho Kunal Jaisingh Tanvi Malhara Katha Kabir Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment TellyChakkar Video to be attached in the article-
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 18:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Nima Denzongpa: Curious! Nima to prove Sujata guilty
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
MUST READ! Udaariyaan's Jasmine aka Isha Malviya's fashion inspiration is not wearing co-ords instead make new sets of outfits
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Maddam Sir: What! Electricity bill of 6 crore, officer refuses to help
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Sakhi panics as Anvita asks for her dress back
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Prachi is kidnapped; is anxious about being condemned to a cruel fate
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Sonal to call off the wedding
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Recent Stories
Wow! Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is making headlines for her designer bag, the cost of which will make your jaw-dropped
Wow! Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is making headlines for her designer bag, the cost of which will make your jaw-dropped
Latest Video