OMG! Color’s shows Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni and AgniSakshi Ek Samjhauta to go OFF-AIR? Here’s what we know

MUMBAI:It is incredibly sad when shows that people love to go off-air for reasons unknown. And it looks like the same is happening with Two Color’s show and you will be shocked to know the details.

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. is a Balaji Telefilms show that revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

Whereas Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a show from Colors that traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika, whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik is shattered on the first night of marriage.

Both these shows are fairly new, AgniSakhi is the latest one.

Apparently, When it comes to making difficult decisions, Colours are very clinical. If a show underperforms, the channel begins the axing process right away.

It is reported that the Fahmaan Khan starrer is going off the air due to low TRPs and the news is going to be heartbreaking for fans of Fahmaan and the show.

There is more bad news for Colours; other reports indicate that 'Agnishaki, Ek Samjhauta' is also under investigation for, you guessed it, low TRP. This show is hosted by Shivika Pathak and Aashay Mishra.

Aashay denies the reports, but according to BollywoodMDB, the show is being watched. Nobody from the channel or the production companies has spoken out.

While there has been no comment from the cast or crew, it has been reported that the low TRPs as compared to what was expected is the reason, Colors is known to pull shows off if they don’t do well, recently shows like, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Molkki 2, and Durga Aur Charu have gone off air.

There is still no confirmation yet on whether or not the shows are going off air!

