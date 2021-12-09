OMG! Comedy ace Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa expecting their first child?

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh has been ruling comedy screens since her onset on Laughter Challenge, carving a different niche for herself. Bharti married Comedy Circus writer at the time Harsh Limbachiyaa in 2017, Since then the two have become hosting duo, leading, many reality shows. People love their chemistry. And Bharti has many times expressed her desire to be a mother.

And according to Reports, this wish has come true. As reported by Hindustan Times, Bharti and Harsh are expecting their First Baby in 2022.

A source close to the couple allegedly confirms the pregnancy. “It is at a very initial stage. Singh is already on rest and has halted her work commitments for now. She is not stepping out much and staying low profile,” shares the insider. Apparently, the comedian will return to work in a few days. This week, after her break, she was expected to join Kapil Sharma's comedy show team since she was focusing on her game show. Nonetheless, she may re-join the show in the next few weeks.

The pregnancy of Singh and Limbachiyaa has been a subject of speculation for some time. They became a favorite among the paparazzi, who constantly asked them about their baby. "Rumours of us having a baby began the day we got married," says the 37-year-old.

Singh did not deny or confirm the good news when contacted about it. “I won’t deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly,” shares Singh. Harsh Limbachiyaa could not be reached for comment.

Singh previously had shared that the couple was planning the baby in 2020; however, the pandemic stalled their plans. Singh and Limbachiyaa tied the knot in 2017 and just a few days ago celebrated their fourth anniversary together.

We are willing to wait for official confirmation of the Good news of the Couple!

Credits: Hindustan Times

