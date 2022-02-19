OMG! Debatama Saha stuns in new Promo for the Zee TV's show 'MITHAI'! First, look inside!

MUMBAI: Debatama Saha and Aashish Bharadwaj are going to be the fresh new pair onscreen for Arvind Babbal's new show for Zee TV 'Mithai'.

TellyChakkar has previously exclusively reported that Aashish Bharadwaj and Debatama have been roped in to play the lead in exciting new series.

The show is based on the Bengali show of the same name but this one is situated in Mathura. The promo looks vibrant and musical. Debatama is seen singing songs to the people of Mathura. She is seen spreading smiles all across teh city of Mathura with sweets, solving problems, and spreading joy, she is known as 'Har Marz ki dawai'. Aashish Bharadwaj's look is very serious business esque. The city of Mathura looks gorgeous and colorful in teh promo check it out:

In the Bengali and Hindi film industries, Debattama Saha is a well-known name. She began her career with the Colors Bangla show E Amar Gurudakshina. Debattama made her television debut on Sony TV's Hindi show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. She has also made a name for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry.

She also starred alongside Karanvir Sharma in the Star Plus television series Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani as Anokhi Bhalla. Her performance in the show was a hit with the audience.

'Mithai' premiers on 14th March at 7 pm from Monday to Friday on Zee TV!

