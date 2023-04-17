OMG! Despite rumors of a feud, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's recent spotting has sent Twitter into a frenzy, Check out some of the best reactions of SuMaan fans here!

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor known for his role as Aryan in the star plus show, Image, and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success.

But it was his role as Aryan in Imlie that was the turning point, now after biding adieu to the show a little while ago, the actor is seen in the Color’s show Dharampatni and fans are loving his new avatar. Sumbul on the other hand is one of the youngest actresses achieving milestone after milestone and currently taking part in many different shows.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows glimpses of her new house

And while fans are happy for them, their love for SuMaan precedes everything else. The fans are constantly on the lookout for new SuMaan aka Sumbul and Fahmaan spotting, interactions, and more.

The hearts of these SuMaan fans have been elated since they spotted the two shooting for a reality episode together. This new spotting comes as a relief because there were rumors that all might not be well because of some professional commitments not working out. But the behind-the-scenes of these videos are too cute and they are sending fans into a frenzy. Check out some of the best reactions here:

THEIR ENERGY LEVELS AND EXCITMENT TO LEVEL UP THE PERFORMANCES IS THE BEST THING ABOUT THEM

Cannot wait to see#FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #SuMaan pic.twitter.com/B30nyqUXIE — の丂ん (@in_ahso) April 17, 2023

Theyyyyy are the happiest together, u can't convince me otherwise

My is so full ri8 now !!!! #SumbulTouqeerKhan #FahmaanKhan #SuMaan pic.twitter.com/wJYbFtNX51 — A (@baby_native_16) April 17, 2023

All of this Arylie and SuMaan content is making our hearts happier. The two have maintained that they are really good friends and nothing has caused a hamper to that.

And to see them together finally after a long time is just so good.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO, READ: Interesting! Fahmaan Khan has a new trending Reel Partner and it's not Sumbul Touqeer Khan! Find Out Who?