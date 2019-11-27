News

OMG! Devoleena Bhattacharjee to QUIT Bigg Boss 13?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 02:09 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most interesting reality show.

The dynamics between the celebrities inside the house has changed considerably.

Once best friends Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are no more thick buddies and foes Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have become friends with Shukla.

The shocking eviction last week came as a blow to the audience and the housemates as Khesari Lal Yadav got eliminated because of the housemates.

Now, gear up for yet another big twist in the show.

According to our sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has injured her back severely and might quit the show because of her health issues.

A little birdie from the sets has informed us that Doctors from Nanavati Hospital has apparently been called to examine Devoleena and there are high chances of her not continuing with the show.

What are your thoughts on this? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

