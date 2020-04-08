OMG! Devoleena Bhattacharjee unfollows Sidharth Shukla! But why?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 proved to be one of the most entertaining and controversial seasons till now. The contestants of the show left no stone unturned to make the show a huge hit. Also, each and everyone played a fair game to ensure they survive in the house for the longest time.

While it's been quite some time the show got over but the contestants are all over the news for various reasons.

The latest ones are Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla. The news about Devoleena unfollowing Sid on Instagram has gone viral and fans are wondering what went wrong.

Sid and Devoleena maintained a cordial relationship with each other in the Bigg Boss house and also after the show. But it seems they have some issues. Also, people think that Devoleena is irked with Sid defending Shehnaaz Gill and hence unfollowed him on Instagram.

When Devoleena was asked about the same, the actress revealed that there is some issue with her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

So, it's clear that Devoleena did not unfollow Sidharth intentionally and followed the actor back again.

Well, this makes it clear that all is well between the bong beauty and the handsome hunk.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.