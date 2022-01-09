OMG! Dhara exposes this interesting side of Rishita from Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-i-had-intuition-pandya-store-would-go-long-way-dhara-aka-shiny-doshi-reveals

Currently, Suman agrees to give the money for the car and godown, although Rishita being a rebel breaks yet another ritual in the house by stepping out of the house with Chutki before 40 days. Now, Raavi finally brings the car home. Rishita and Suman have an argument and Shweta realises that she could cash upon Rishita for her exit from the house and also stay in Dhara's good books so that she takes care of Chiku.

Well, we all know the amount of fun the Pandya Store team has offsets. Yet again, Dhara aka Shiny Doshi takes to her Instagram to unveil the crazy side of Rishita aka Simran Budharup.

Check it out:



Dhara and Rishita are always up a quarrel onscreen but offscreen they are the sisters duo and there is a lot of love between them that we all have witnessed.

In the upcoming, Shweta creates a major misunderstanding between Dhara and Rishita which ends up in a massive fight in the family. She makes sure that this fight would let her go from the house but will her plan succeed?

Krish will announce his relationship with Shweta. Suman will be against the alliance while Dhara and Suman will take Shweta’s test to see if she will be able to be a part of the family or not. Later, they’ll give in and Krish-Shweta’s wedding preparations will begin.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/interviews/exclusive-i-would-really-love-experiment-grey-shade-once-shiny-doshi-opens-characters

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.