OMG! Dhara exposes this interesting side of Rishita from Pandya Store

Dhara and Rishita are always up a quarrel onscreen but offscreen they are the sisters duo and there is a lot of love between them that we all have witnessed. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 18:08
OMG! Dhara exposes this interesting side of Rishita from Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-i-had-intuition-pandya-store-would-go-long-way-dhara-aka-shiny-doshi-reveals

Currently, Suman agrees to give the money for the car and godown, although Rishita being a rebel breaks yet another ritual in the house by stepping out of the house with Chutki before 40 days. Now, Raavi finally brings the car home. Rishita and Suman have an argument and Shweta realises that she could cash upon Rishita for her exit from the house and also stay in Dhara's good books so that she takes care of Chiku. 

Well, we all know the amount of fun the Pandya Store team has offsets. Yet again, Dhara aka Shiny Doshi takes to her Instagram to unveil the crazy side of Rishita aka Simran Budharup.

Check it out: 


Dhara and Rishita are always up a quarrel onscreen but offscreen they are the sisters duo and there is a lot of love between them that we all have witnessed. 

In the upcoming, Shweta creates a major misunderstanding between Dhara and Rishita which ends up in a massive fight in the family. She makes sure that this fight would let her go from the house but will her plan succeed? 

 Krish will announce his relationship with Shweta. Suman will be against the alliance while Dhara and Suman will take Shweta’s test to see if she will be able to be a part of the family or not. Later, they’ll give in and Krish-Shweta’s wedding preparations will begin. 

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/interviews/exclusive-i-would-really-love-experiment-grey-shade-once-shiny-doshi-opens-characters

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiva Raavi Pandya Store Rishita Dev Dhara StarPlus Suman Shiny Doshi Akshay Kharodia TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Gautam Kunwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 18:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Arjun Bijlani shares a glimpse of Griha Pravesh of his new abode with wife Neha Swami Bijlani
MUMBAI: Television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami welcomed Lord Ganesha into their new home on Wednesday....
Ranveer Singh gets massively trolled after winning the best actor award for “83” Netizens say “ Filmfare was unfair as Sidharth Malhotra deserved it for “Shershaah”
MUMBAI: It seems to be not a good time for Bollywood whether it's for the movies or awards. The entire film industry is...
EXCLUSIVE! Radha Krishn fame Ishita Ganguly to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.  A lot of twists and turns...
Interesting! Check out THESE lesser-known facts of you favourite TV celeb Aamir Ali
MUMBAI: Television actor and model Aamir Ali is perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in the Indian television...
Anupamaa: Intriguing! Rakhi Dave has a secret, Anupama puzzled
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Heartbreaking! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional to see a performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput in DID Super Moms
MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta cast Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni are all set to grace DID Super Moms this weekend. One of...
Recent Stories
ranveer
Ranveer Singh gets massively trolled after winning the best actor award for “83” Netizens say “ Filmfare was unfair as Sidharth Malhotra deserved it for “Shershaah”
Latest Video