Omg! Dhara of Pandya Store to take the help of Banni Mishra aka Banni chow to deal with Shweta?

MUMBAI: With its compelling plot and surprising turns, the daily soap Pandya Store has won over viewers' hearts. Fans adore all three of the couples in the show but they have an affinity towards Shiva and Raavi, who frequently top the charts as their favorite couple.

Even after facing so many ups and downs the family has stuck together and now a new problem has arisen, Shweta is adamant to create chaos in the life of the Pandya even after Krish’s proposal, Shweta still wants her revenge.

Previously, we saw how she had evaded the drug test even after Rishita’s intervention.

Dhara is stuck and perplexed and doesn’t know what to do, it looks like she might have sought help from someone outside of the Pandya family and that person is none other than Banni from Banni Chow. Fans got really excited when they saw that Ulka Gupta aka Banni had met Kinshuk aka Gautam and Shiny aka Dhara. Fans were hoping for a possible Mahasangam.

But alas, the pictures were from Star Plus’s reality show, Ravivar with Star Parivar.

Ulka and Pravisht Mishra of Banni Chow joined in the fun with Kinshuk and Shiny from Pandya Store. And it would be great a see a possible collaboration between the two shows. Take a look at the photo here:

After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled "Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

Star Parivaar has been a long-standing tradition of Star Plus where the beloved stars of all its shows come together to have fun and create memories. The stars of the shows, Pandy Store, Imlie, Banni Chow, and many more came together to spend a night of fun and laughter, and drama together.

The stars dressed up as different characters and participated in a series of activities that pitted them against each other. These collaborations gave us a lot of funny and unexpected moments together in these different storylines.

