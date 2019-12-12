News

OMG! Diana Khan aka Shayra to BID ADIEU to Bahu Begam?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Dec 2019 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with a shocking news for the fans of Colors’ Bahu Begam.

The show started off pretty well with the trio Noor, Azaan and Shayra played by actors Samiksha Jaiswal, Arjit Taneja and Diana Khan winning the hearts of the audience. The concept was unique and promised to be something out of the box. Initially, people could not get over the chemistry of the Arjit with his co-stars and they showered immense love for the show.

However, lately the show isn’t doing quite on the BARC charts.

The makers are trying hard to revive the storyline to gain more ratings.

According to our sources, the show is apparently set to take a leap and Diana Khan who plays the character of Shayra  will in most probably bid adieu to the audience.

The current track of the show revolves around Shayra faking her relationship with Adil.

We couldn’t connect with Diana or the makers for a comment.

Well, we’re not sure if the news coming from our highly placed sources will turn  out to be true but whatever be the scenario, we hope the show bounces back with great ratings.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

Tags > Diana Khan, Colors, Bahu Begam, Noor, azaan, Shayra, Samiksha Jaiswal, Arjit Taneja, TellyChakkar,

