OMG! Did 55 actresses give auditions for Naagin 6 before Tejasswi Prakash got the role?

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 a few weeks ago. She has also been roped in for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. While fans are eager to see every episode, they are also critical of the plot.

Moreover, it has been speculated that Ekta Kapoor rejected 55 actresses before settling on Tejasswi Prakash.

According to AajTak, Ekta stated to the media that their focus was more on the selection of proper actors than the auditions. There is a lot of work in the industry, and many actors are working on web series or films that you would like to see. Then you start looking for new people. But one has to consider if the person will have that personality or whether she will be too young.

So Ekta's team saw a lot of faces, but it would not be accurate to claim that she rejected 55 actresses. They were looking for a spark and found it in Tejasswi.

A few days ago, Colors shared the promo featuring the actress.

Have a look.

In the trailer, Tejasswi is dressed in a golden outfit and jewellery, entering a laboratory. She glances around the laboratory while several chemical reactions take place that could jeopardise the safety of people all around the world.

The narration says, "She is coming to save the world from an evil plan which will lead to a pandemic. She is changing, she has changed."

Credits: DNA India