Omg! Did Aly Goni Just Confirm he is getting married to Jasmine Bhasin?

On the work front, Jasmine finished the shooting for the Punjab movie Honeymoon where she is paired opposite Gippy Grewal. On the other hand, Aly was last seen in Bigg Boss 14
jasmine-aly

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Aly and Jasmine are one of the most popular television couples. They made their relationship official in the reality show Bigg Boss. Fans fondly refer to them as Jasly. 

Jasmin rubbished the rumors of her being married reported by many media portals. However, Aly recently took it to Instagram to make an announcement for his fans. In the video he says, He has taken permission from his parents and he and Jasmine are very much happy. Take a look at the video to see what more he has to say. 

Check out the video 

Is he hinting that they have confirmed their marriage date with their parents? 

Fans are super excited to see what is the news all about. However, they are also speculating that this could be a gimmick to promote their upcoming project like doing music videos together. 

On the work front, Jasmine finished the shooting for the Punjab movie Honeymoon where she is paired opposite Gippy Grewal. On the other hand, Aly was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 

Are you guys excited about the duo getting finally married? 

Do you think it's true or just a gimmick?
Let us know in the comments below. 

