OMG! Did Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneet Sharma and Bandagi Kalra have se* in the bathroom, in spite of Salman Khan’s warning? Read on to know more

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most watched and loved reality shows on Television. Host Salman Khan has been schooling contestants during the weekend ka Vaar and recently he was upset over the kissing episode of Jad and Akansha. But this is not the first time something controversial like that has happened.

Also Read-Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants for this week; one to bid goodbye to the show on the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

On Bigg Boss 11, Puneet Sharma and Bandagi Kalra were in love. The two confessed their love for each other on national Television. The duo came under the radar and were condemned for trying to have sex inside the Bigg Boss house. The two were caught kissing when the rest of the contestants went to sleep and later tried to get intimate in the bathroom.

Many called Puneet and Bandagi’s behavior cheap and Salman too schooled them for acting in such a manner. Salman was heard saying without mentioning names, “There are hundreds of cameras in the house, and you guys are on national TV. So, think before you do something”

Also Read-Bigg Boss 11 to have a gossip segment; hosts revealed

Shockingly post Salman’s advice, Puneet and Bandagi went into the bathroom and locked the door thinking no one was watching. Bandagi later said that her family would not accept her after this and she made a huge mistake.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Koimoi



