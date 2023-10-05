OMG! Did Dipika Kakkar secretly already gave birth to their baby? Here’s the truth!

On the work front, Shoaib is seen on the show Ajooni while Dipika was last seen in a music video called Muskurana opposite hubby Shoaib.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 19:34
Dipika Kakkar

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar became a household name after she was a part of Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka. She gained immense popularity and love on that show. The show even went on to have a sequel.

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they were co-stars for many years. The couple got married in 2018.

ALSO READ: Whoa! Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to move into a 5BHK apartment soon

The former proposed to the actress on the sets of the reality show Nach Baliye 8. 

On the work front, Shoaib is seen on the show Ajooni while Deepika was last seen in a music video called Muskurana opposite hubby Shoaib.

Shoaib and Dipika have been keeping their fans updated with their vlogs and their social media presence. 

The two had recently shared the good news that they are expecting their first child together.

Now, fans and reports are suggesting that Dipika might have secretivley already had their baby and it is a baby girl.

Here’s what we know, there is a picture that has been going viral on social media, which shows Dipika holding a baby after which fans started congratukating the couple.

But the fact is that the picture is actually edited and not a real one, another speculation is that they have become inconsistent with their vlogs which is suspicious for the fans. So, debunking the rumours, there is no confirmation on whether or not Dipika has given birth to their baby.

Announcing the preganancy, Shoaib had posted on Instagram with the caption, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement, and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah

Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one”

After their post, friends, fans, and colleagues took to their comments section to flood them with sweet messages and blessings for the couple and the baby. 

For more news and updates from the worlds of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! This is Mommy-to-be Dipika Kakar’s Diet in her 3rd Trimester, check out

Dipika Kakar Dheeraj Dhoopar Shoaib Ibrahim Nach Baliye 8 Sasural Simar Ka Bigg Boss ajooni Sasural Simar Ka 2 Dipika Shoaib Vlogs TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 19:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film 'Go Goa Gone'.The actor calls...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Blame Game! Sai comes to Virat’s support, The latter blames her for all the mishap
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Vikrant and Lakshmi’s date, Rishi invited
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar has been roped in as the loyal Vidur on the upcoming family drama 'Vanshaj'.The...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu executes her plan to free Ayaan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Pandya Store: Major Shock! Shweta’s pregnancy report shakes the whole Pandya House
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Kunal Kemmu
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aliraza
Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'
Hasbulla
Hasbulla placed in house arrest after getting bail in traffic violation case
Khatron Ke Khiladi
Exclusive! “An artist’s life is full of risks, whether it be films or music, you take different risks to survive in life”, Singer Rashmeet Kaur opens up about her fears, and why she said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13!
AbhiRa
Must Read! ‘AbhiRa’ fans get emotional as The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jodi reaches THIS milestone, check out
Yeh Hai Chahatein
OMG! Fans call Abrar and Sargun the USP of Yeh Hai Chahatein, check out their brutally honest opinions about the leap!
Tejran
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash transforms into this Unbelievable Avatar on the sets of Naagin 6 and this person has recorded proof! Find out what!