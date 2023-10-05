OMG! Did Dipika Kakkar secretly already give birth to their baby? Here’s the truth

On the work front, Shoaib is seen on the show Ajooni while Dipika was last seen in a music video called Muskurana opposite hubby Shoaib.
Dipika Kakkar

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar became a household name after she was a part of Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka. She gained immense popularity and love on that show. The show even went on to have a sequel.

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they were co-stars for many years. The couple got married in 2018.

Shoaib and Dipika have been keeping their fans updated with their vlogs and their social media presence. 

The two had recently shared the good news that they are expecting their first child together.

Now, fans and reports are suggesting that Dipika might have secretly already had their baby and it is a baby girl.

Here’s what we know, there is a picture that has been going viral on social media, which shows Dipika holding a baby after which fans started congratulating the couple.

But the fact is that the picture is actually edited and not a real one, another speculation is that they have become inconsistent with their vlogs which is suspicious for the fans. So, debunking the rumors, there is no confirmation on whether or not Dipika has given birth to their baby.

Announcing the pregnancy, Shoaib had posted on Instagram with the caption, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement, and Also nervousness  Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah 

Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one ”

After their post, friends, fans, and colleagues took to their comments section to flood them with sweet messages and blessings for the couple and the baby. 

