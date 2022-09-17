OMG! Did Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi wear the same outfit as Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites attract as well as those who believe in fate. If fate brings two people together, they will stay together regardless of what happens.

The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

ALSO READ: Must Read! From Shraddha Arya to Mugdha Chaphekar, these actresses from ZEE TV have huge fan-following

Mugdha Chapekar is one of the popular actors in the TV world. She has been getting showered with a lot of love and appreciation for her role as Prachi Kohli on the long-running show, Kumkum Bhagya. Mughda enjoys a great fan following on social media and often takes to the site to share behind-the-scenes from shoots, special moments and so much more.

Mughda is riding the success high after the release of her latest project and when she walked the red carpet, fans found a similar outfit on one of the best Bollywood stars, Madhuri dixit. Apparently, Madhuri Dixit had worn a similar outfit before Mughda wore it. Mughda took to Instagram to reshare the image,

check it out:

Looks like Mughda is taking the comparison as a really big compliment, which it is.

Meanwhile on the show, Currently, Prachi is not able to get out of her marriage with Sid and is forced to obey.

Sid feels helpless because of his sister and agrees to the marriage.

But, the story is about to get interesting as Dida is aware of the whole truth. Dida enters at the exact time to stop Prachi’s marriage, as she overheard Rhea and Alia's planning.

Next, Dida reveals to Ranbir that Rhea and Alia have held Sid’s sister captive. The fact shocks Ranbir and Dida’s life is now in danger as she spoke the truth. Ranbir promises to keep Dida and Sid’s sister safe.

The show is taking interesting turns for sure.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Mihika supports Prachi and Sid’s marriage