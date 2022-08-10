OMG! Did Pranali Rathod reveal this big secret of Harshad Chopda? Find out here!

Fans are always curious to find out every little detail about their favourite onscreen couple. And this latest bit of information is going to make the HarshAli fans very happy.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 20:08
OMG! Did Pranali Rathod reveal this big secret of Harshad Chopda? Find out here!

MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Akshara and Abhimanyu have been through many ups and downs. They had to battle the world to be together, only to find themselves torn apart. The show has taken a leap and this leap has focused on their lives after being apart. Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap. 

ALSO READ: A New Storm To Hit Akshara's life in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Read what Harshad Chopda has to say!

But, their love story has garnered a lot of fans and popularity for the show. It is the chemistry of the actors that makes them the best jodis on television. Fans call them #AbhiRa with love and they often use these hashtags to make fan edits and showcase their love for the duo.

Fans are always curious to find out every little detail about their favourite onscreen couple. And this latest bit of information is going to make the HarshAli fans very happy.

Recently, in a segment with entertainment portal India Forums, amongst the many chits questions, when the question of who was the other person’s onset BFF was aksed, Pranali was very quick to answer that she was Harshad’s best friend and two proceeded to have some playful banter on the same as well.

In another question when asked of any funny qualities of the other person, Pranali also revealed that Harshad is very savage and actually just very funny, and if both of them sit together, they just keep on laughing.

Well, this is going to make the fans of AbhiRa and HarshAli very happy.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Really! Manjari sends Ruhi, Aarohi and Abhimnayu to a Holiday Resort

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav Aarohi Neil Manjari Tellychakkar hera mishra Rajan Shahi Directors Kut
Like
16
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 20:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Sad! Bhavesh tries to cheer up Anupama; Kanta tensed
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Surprsing! Angad takes a stand for Sahiba!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale- a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Pandya Store: Shocking Twist! Dhara exposes Shivank in front of Suman and Gaumbi!
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Suhangan Promo: Emotional! Aakriti Sharma brings emotional charm to this story about sisters, hope, and deceit!
MUMBAI:Colors is coming up with a brand new show called Suhagan and the first look of the show is finally here.Rashmi...
Udaariyaan: Lovely! Ekam’s heart-melting hug to Nehmat, Ekam promises to marry Nehmat
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and...
OMG! Did Pranali Rathod reveal this big secret of Harshad Chopda? Find out here!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won the hearts of...
Recent Stories
Raj Kundra
Oh No! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra test covid positive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann
BARC Ratings: Kya Baat Hai! Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top 10; Bekaboo enters top 20; Kundali Bhagya sees a huge jump; Naagin 6 and Indian Idol see a drop; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu
Anupama
Oh No! Netizens blame the police in Anupama for Anuj’s disappearance! Check out the reactions here!
Rupali Ganguli
Really! Rupali Ganguli would prefer Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai over Anupamaa, Producer Rajan Shahi says “I understand your loyalty…”
Exclusive! Harshad Arora aka Dr. Satya of Ghum Hai Kisikey Mein talks about his struggles, and says, “ I was away from the camer
Exclusive! Harshad Arora aka Dr. Satya of Ghum Hai Kisikey Mein talks about his struggles, and says, “ I was away from the camera because I was not finding any good projects”!
OMG! Rupali Ganguly reveals that her husband had to deal with These kinds of taunts? Details Inside!
OMG! Rupali Ganguly reveals that her husband had to deal with These kinds of taunts? Details Inside!
WOW! Did You know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein's Neil Bhatt, had to struggle through These things before becoming a huge sta
WOW! Did You know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt had to struggle through These things before becoming a huge star?