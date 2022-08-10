OMG! Did Pranali Rathod reveal this big secret of Harshad Chopda? Find out here!

MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Akshara and Abhimanyu have been through many ups and downs. They had to battle the world to be together, only to find themselves torn apart. The show has taken a leap and this leap has focused on their lives after being apart. Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap.

ALSO READ: A New Storm To Hit Akshara's life in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Read what Harshad Chopda has to say!

But, their love story has garnered a lot of fans and popularity for the show. It is the chemistry of the actors that makes them the best jodis on television. Fans call them #AbhiRa with love and they often use these hashtags to make fan edits and showcase their love for the duo.

Fans are always curious to find out every little detail about their favourite onscreen couple. And this latest bit of information is going to make the HarshAli fans very happy.

Recently, in a segment with entertainment portal India Forums, amongst the many chits questions, when the question of who was the other person’s onset BFF was aksed, Pranali was very quick to answer that she was Harshad’s best friend and two proceeded to have some playful banter on the same as well.

In another question when asked of any funny qualities of the other person, Pranali also revealed that Harshad is very savage and actually just very funny, and if both of them sit together, they just keep on laughing.

Well, this is going to make the fans of AbhiRa and HarshAli very happy.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Really! Manjari sends Ruhi, Aarohi and Abhimnayu to a Holiday Resort