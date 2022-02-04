OMG! Did Rupy Singh Sandhu just reveal the new twist in Udariyaan by introducing this person?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

As we Jasmine aka Isha Malviya is all set to do her wedding in the Atrangi style. The cast and crew are gearing up for the celebrations of the Atrangi wedding. Likewise, in the video, Raman Dhagga who plays the character of Rupy Singh Sandhu in the show has shared some behind-the-scenes that reveal a major twist that is coming in the upcoming episode. Take a look at this video to know the truth.

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, Tejo comes to meet Fateh, they have a soulful conversation. That's when Fateh tells Tejo; Jasmine sees them together and calls Tejo, she invites her to the wedding to make her feel terrible. But Rupy asks Tejo to go to Gurudwara and not come for the wedding. The Virks hope for a miracle while Buzzo prays that Fateh should get his love back and Jasmine.

