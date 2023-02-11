OMG! Did you know that THIS BACHCHAN family member is the biggest Anupama Fan? Read to Find Out!

The show has seen a lot in Anupama’s story, from her fight for her identity to taking a stand for her family and morals.
Anupama

MUMBAI: For the longest time, Rajan Shahi’s Anupama has been reigning on the TRP Charts and winning the audience's popularity vote. The show became a breakthrough hit as soon as it hit the small screens, Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of Anupama is honest, real, and moving. 

The show has seen a lot in Anupama’s story, from her fight for her identity to taking a stand for her family and morals. She has reaffirmed women's faith that there is no age to stop yourself from fulfilling your dreams. 

Rupali’s portrayal of Anupama has garnered a lot of love for her and she has been able to strike a chord with people who relate to her and Anupama’s story.

Fans across the country are so devoted to her, and they can do almost anything for her. But the love for the show is not just limited to regular watchers of the show. 

The show Anupama has also found its fan base amongst Bollywood royalty and veteran actors. The Bachchan family is revered as Bollywood’s royalty and is crowned among one of the most influential people.

The big fan of the Bachchan family is noneother than Jaya Bachchan. Yes, the great poised Jaya Bachchan known for her flair and her strong opinions, is a fan of the show. As per reports she also openly praises the show, the characters, and the actors.

Reports also suggest that she is deeply invested in the show and even knows all the characters and follows their storyline.

Well, this should not surprise the fans that much, because since its launch the show has taken over popularity and many celebrities have even visited the show and openly praised it.

Did this new fact surprise you? Tell us in the comments below! 

About Author

