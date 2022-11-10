OMG! Did you know that Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Tina Dutta was a part of THIS Iconic movie

MUMBAI: Tina Datta, who gained fame with her show Uttaran, is reportedly set to move into the Bigg Boss house this season. Tina Datta is well-known in the television industry and has appeared in a range of projects, including Dayan and Koi Aane Ko Hai.

Dutta has had quite an illustrious career in the telly world. While the actress has some bouts with controversies and scandals, she is very popular amongst the audiences.

Tina is currently seen in the 16th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Viewers were earlier skeptical of Tina and how she would perform, but she has come out looking like a strong player that people in the house do consider as her competition.

ALSO READ: Audience Perspective! Bigg Boss 16: Why is everyone on Bigg Boss 16 trying to be like TejRan, Sidnaaz or Gauhar-Kushal

Fans have labeled Tina as a surprise that is definitely adding to the entertainment of the show.

While Tina might be one of the most popular television actors, she has also had experience with the big screen. Tina was a part of the iconic Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, and Saif Ali Khan movie ‘Parineeta’. A video was shared by Tina Dutta’s official Instagram page shared a throwback video of Tina from the movie and fans were left surprised. Take a look at the video here:

Fans even commented saying “What it was tina ..itni baar movie dekhi hai but kabhi pata hi nahi chala” another commented “Seriously, Didn’t know…it was her”.

Actor and Tina’s friend Vrushika Mehta also wrote “what wait was that you ”!

Do you like Tina’s performance in the show Bigg Boss 16? Tell Us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Shalin Bhanot gets punished by Bigg Boss; won't become the captain for the entire season and is nominated for the next two weeks