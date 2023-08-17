OMG! Did you know how Rajan Shahi came up with the title of his new show Baatein Kuch Anakhee Si? Read to Find out!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu and many more.

Producer and director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is going to be a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

TellyChakkar has learned some very fascinating updates about the show.

Did you know how Rajan Shahi and the team came up with the title for the show?

Well, we have learned, the reason for the title was because all the characters in the show have a deep backstory, which is not often addressed and things are unsaid, which leads to the title Baatien Kuch Ankahee Si.

Another reason is that most DKP shows have had a musical reference be it Yeh Rishta Kya Kehata Hai, Woh toh hai Albela, and more.

We gave you the exclusive update about Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead role for Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported names like Sriti Jha, Ankita Sharma, Abhidnya Bhave, Ujwala Jog, Yatin Karyekar, and more being a part of the show.

