OMG! Did you know how Rajan Shahi came up with the title of his new show Baatein Kuch Anakhee Si? Read to Find out!

Producer and director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 20:39
Rajan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu and many more. 

Producer and director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

ALSO READ: Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga

Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is going to be a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

TellyChakkar has learned some very fascinating updates about the show.

Did you know how Rajan Shahi and the team came up with the title for the show?

Well, we have learned, the reason for the title was because all the characters in the show have a deep backstory, which is not often addressed and things are unsaid, which leads to the title Baatien Kuch Ankahee Si.

Another reason is that most  DKP shows have had a musical reference be it Yeh Rishta Kya Kehata Hai, Woh toh hai Albela, and more.

We gave you the exclusive update about Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead role for Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported names like Sriti Jha, Ankita Sharma, Abhidnya Bhave, Ujwala Jog, Yatin Karyekar, and more being a part of the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:"Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character" shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si


    
 

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Garvita Sadhwani Arisht Jain Ujwala Jog Yatin Karyekar Mohit Malik Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Anupama Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai Woh Toh Hai Albela Rajan Shahi Shows YRKKH WTHA TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 20:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baalveer 3: Woah! Baalveer ready to go into the Blackhole to save Kashvi
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: OMG! Neil on call, Yuvika kidnapped
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Major Drama! Radhika gets Alzheimer’s attack, Manoj arrested
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Ghoomer movie review: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer is surely a match you should watch on the big screens
MUMBAI: Cricket is the favourite sport of Indians and we have seen many films based on it like Lagaan, Iqbal, 83, Dil...
Maitree: Icchadhari Naagin Jhumki to turn Maitree’s family against her?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree, follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka...
OMG! Did you know how Rajan Shahi came up with the title of his new show Baatein Kuch Anakhee Si? Read to Find out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Plus is currently...
Recent Stories
Ghoomer
Ghoomer movie review: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer is surely a match you should watch on the big screens
Latest Video
Related Stories
Maitree
Maitree: Icchadhari Naagin Jhumki to turn Maitree’s family against her?
Aishwarya Sharma
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Check out Aishwarya Sharma's befitting reply to Soundous Moufakir when she accused her of getting saved because of luck
Riyanshi Soni
Exclusive! Riyanshi Soni, Krishna Joshi, and Hridyansh D Gokani roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!
Sarah Killder
Exclusive! Child Actors Sarah Killder and Vihaan Jakhotia roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!
Sweetu Panjwani
Exclusive! Sweetu Panjwani and Daksh Rana roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!
Het Thakkar
Exclusive! Anupama fame Het Thakkar roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!