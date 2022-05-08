OMG! Did you know Ulka Gupta aka Banni shot for Banni Chow Home Delivery for straight 20 hours in a day?

MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small screens.

While Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan, Ulka plays the character of Banni in the show.

We all know that the show is all set to gear up for a new twist in the story.

The viewers will witness Banni and Yuvan's wedding track which will bring many twists to the story.

We also reported about Banni and Yuvan's wedding night and shared a glimpse of the same.

As the show is currently focussing on Banni and Yuvan, the actors are shooting nonstop for these crucial sequences.

The lead actors have to exert a lot as they are present in each and every sequence.

Well, we have seen how actors shoot for long hours and as the schedules in daily soaps are always like this.

We have learnt that recently Ulka who plays the lead role shot for straight 20 hours in a day for the show. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress had a call-time on the set early morning and wrapped up her shoot late at night.

In fact, Ulka again had to report on the set early to kickstart the shoot.

It seems Ulka is going the extra mile to make sure that the shooting is not affected because of her and is giving her full cooperation.

Hats off to Ulka!

