OMG! Did you know Ulka Gupta aka Banni shot for Banni Chow Home Delivery for straight 20 hours in a day?

It seems Ulka is going the extra mile to make sure that the shooting is not affected because of her and is giving her full cooperation. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 03:30
OMG! Did you know Ulka Gupta aka Banni shot for Banni Chow Home Delivery for straight 20 hours in a day?

MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small screens. 

While Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan, Ulka plays the character of Banni in the show. 

We all know that the show is all set to gear up for a new twist in the story. 

The viewers will witness Banni and Yuvan's wedding track which will bring many twists to the story. 

We also reported about Banni and Yuvan's wedding night and shared a glimpse of the same. 

As the show is currently focussing on Banni and Yuvan, the actors are shooting nonstop for these crucial sequences. 

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

The lead actors have to exert a lot as they are present in each and every sequence. 

Well, we have seen how actors shoot for long hours and as the schedules in daily soaps are always like this. 

We have learnt that recently Ulka who plays the lead role shot for straight 20 hours in a day for the show. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress had a call-time on the set early morning and wrapped up her shoot late at night.

In fact, Ulka again had to report on the set early to kickstart the shoot. 

It seems Ulka is going the extra mile to make sure that the shooting is not affected because of her and is giving her full cooperation. 

Hats off to Ulka!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal Payal Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 03:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Team Naagin 6 gets punished on the sets, know why?
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
OMG! Did you know Ulka Gupta aka Banni shot for Banni Chow Home Delivery for straight 20 hours in a day?
MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I might have difficulty in performing the fight scenes as the story progresses' - Jiya Shankar on taking up Pishachini, Challenges to overcome and more
MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar has been in the headlines for quite some time now, and this time it is all about her upcoming show...
Exclusive! Crash Course actor Bhanu Uday talks about his experience working with Anu Kapoor and reveals the reason why he said “Yes” to the project
MUMBAI: Crash Course is an upcoming web series starring Anu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, and Udit...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Upcoming Drama! Asuras take advantage of the situation
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein: Menka on cloud nine, Maa Lakshmi warns the pandit
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Alia Bhatt REACTS to Brahmastra song Kesariya being TROLLED
Must Read! Alia Bhatt REACTS to Brahmastra song Kesariya being TROLLED
Latest Video