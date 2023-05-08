OMG! Did you know that Vanshaj’s Gireesh Sahdev has this unlikely connection to Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Read more to find out

Gireesh is well-known for his roles in several TV shows like Khichdi, Divya Drishti, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Best of Luck Nikki among others.
Gireesh Sahdev

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has recently launched a family drama show called Vanshaj.

The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions and delves into the lives of the Mahajan family. Revealing the politics inside a mega-powerful family, the story edges on the lines of heritage and succession.

Actor Gireesh Sahdev, known for his decades of work and great roles, plays the role of the powerful Dhanraj Mahajan on the show.

He has also starred in movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Raam Leela, Holiday and Rustom among others. 

While people are familiar with his filmography, a lot of people don’t know that he has a younger brother, who also happens to be a popular name in the industry and the two have apparently shared screen space only once. 

We are talking about none other then than Piyush Sahdev, who was last seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 as Krissh. 

Piyush Sahdev has played some iconic roles like Rama in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Abhigyan in SuperCops Vs SuperVillains, Kabir Tripathi in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Pawan Bakshi in Devanshi and Samay in Beyhadh in many.

He is the younger brother of well-known actors Meher Vij and Gireesh Sahdev.

Their sister, Meher Vij is also a very well-known actress and has been part of shows and movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar, both of which are among the top-grossing Indian films of all time; for the latter, she received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her roles in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Ram Milaye Jodi are her best known television appearances.

Well, these siblings are quite the powerhouses of acting we must say! 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 07:10

