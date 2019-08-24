OMG! Divya to KILL Shikhar in Divya Drishti

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ supernatural show Divya Drishti has received great responses from the viewers.



The show was supposed to end soon, but because of good TRPs, it has received an extension.



In the current track, Shikhar has turned into a monkey man and has been killing members of the Shergill family.



In the upcoming episodes, Divya learns about Shikar and kill hims for the betterment of the family.



There is also speculation about a major twist awaiting in the upcoming episodes.



