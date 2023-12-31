OMG! Divyanka Tripathi was worried about husband Vivek Dahiya after the elimination from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, latter reveals why

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the most popular dance reality TV shows in the country. It returned after a long break and fans have been hooked on the contestants and their performances this time. Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan took the judges panel this time.
Vivek Dahiya, a popular Indian TV and web series actor, was eliminated recently and it came as a huge shocker for everyone. Fans also called out the makers and the show for Vivek's elimination. 

They felt it was an unfair elimination. And now, Vivek has opened up on his breakdown moment and revealed Divyanka Tripathi's reaction to the same.

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, the former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant revealed that when the elimination took place, he wasn't listening to the comments. He recalls that the final moments on the stage were blurry. 

He was worried about Divyanka since it was a shaadi special episode. Vivek did not want to see her leave. When the marks came out, it did not sink in, he hugged everyone and left. Vivek was not prepared for his elimination. 

Neither did his family see it coming. The actor reveals he was doing double shifts for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He waited too long for his break and Jhalak was such an opportunity. He had a lot of fire in his belly and a thirst to prove himself.

When he reached home, only Divyanka Tripathi and him were there in the house. He went to a corner and started crying inconsolably. He has never cried like that before even during his relationships. Vivek Dahiya said that he has always been proud of his emotional control.

Recalling his breakdown moment, Vivek revealed Divyanka's reaction. He shared that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein beauty got really worried and wanted to soothe and ease his pain. She asked him if there was anything she could do. 

He told her that she cannot do anything. Vivek assured her that it would take one or two days but at that moment, he couldn't be okay. 

"I told her this was my rock star wala heartbreak. My first painful heartbreak. I wasn’t expecting it at all, it was like a road accident. I was riding at a decent speed and suddenly a car came and hit me. It just ended there."

