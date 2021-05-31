OMG! Diya Aur Bati Hum actress Prachi Tehlan shares scary incident

MUMBAI: Prachi Tehlan is known for essaying the role of Arzoo Rathi in DABH. She shared an experience of when her car was chased by four men at 2 AM. Prachi was with her husband Rohit Saroha a few months ago. The actress alleged that four men chased their car and verbally abused her. She filed a complaint against the accused with the Delhi Police.

Prachi, who was born and raised in Delhi said that she has never felt ‘safe’ in the city. She said, “It is scary that it was not just women or girls in the car. It was my husband and those guys had the guts of entering our property, society. It was extremely scary. I think a very strong punishment should be given for such crimes, so that people think before doing these things.”

The Diya Aur Bati Hum actress added, “Daru, sharab peekar aap road pe chalte hue logo ko pareshan nai kar sakte ho (You cannot harass people after being drunk). Us time par (at that time) we could have had an accident.” She revealed that her husband and she did not know the four men. Prachi said, “We do not know who those people were. We did not know what weapons they had to harm us. It was 2 am and we were coming from a family get-together, back to our place.”

Credits: SpotboyE