News

OMG! Dr.Ishani to be CAUGHT RED-HANDED in Sanjivani?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Oct 2019 04:15 PM
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Sanjivani is much appreciated by the audience.
 
Not only the leads Dr. Ishani and Sid (Surbhi Chandana and Namit Khanna), all the other actors including Mohnish Bahl, Rohit Roy, Sayantani Gosh, and Gurdeep Kohli are loved by many.
 
The young lot of actors including Kunal Bhan, Rahul Choudhary, Jason Tham, and others share a warm bond.
 
The actors are always seen chit chatting and having a great time behind the scenes.
 
Actor Kunal Bhan, who plays the character of Dr Rahil, recently posted a fun picture with Surbhi Chandna on social media. The caption that he used is quite quirky. 
 
Have a look at the picture.
 
 
In retrospect, the picture made us think about whether Dr. Rahil and Dr. Ishani too can develop feelings for each other. They would definitely look cute together. What say?
Tags > Dr.Ishani, Sanjivani, Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Rohit Roy, Sayantani Gosh, Gurdeep Kohli, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace the red carpet for ZEE5's...

Celebs grace the red carpet for ZEE5's Bharam premiere
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa

past seven days