OMG! Dr.Ishani to be CAUGHT RED-HANDED in Sanjivani?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Sanjivani is much appreciated by the audience.

Not only the leads Dr. Ishani and Sid (Surbhi Chandana and Namit Khanna), all the other actors including Mohnish Bahl, Rohit Roy, Sayantani Gosh, and Gurdeep Kohli are loved by many.

The young lot of actors including Kunal Bhan, Rahul Choudhary, Jason Tham, and others share a warm bond.

The actors are always seen chit chatting and having a great time behind the scenes.

Actor Kunal Bhan, who plays the character of Dr Rahil, recently posted a fun picture with Surbhi Chandna on social media. The caption that he used is quite quirky.

Have a look at the picture.

In retrospect, the picture made us think about whether Dr. Rahil and Dr. Ishani too can develop feelings for each other. They would definitely look cute together. What say?