OMG! Ek Duje Ke Vaaste fame Kanikka Kapur is the girl from the Tinder ad

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Kanikka Kapur is currently starring in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste as Suman Tiwari. She has gained several fans through the serial, which is the sequel to Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 1.

Before making her appearance in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, the actress worked in several prominent commercial advertisements such as Tinder, Veet, Burger King, Honda, and Rexona. She has also featured in India's MTV Beats with Darshan Raval musical and participated in reality television show India Ke Superstars.

Various people may remember her Tinder commercial TV ad opposite Rohit Saraf.

Take a look.