OMG! Ekta Kapoor gets trolled as she forgets to mentions Siddhant Chaturvedi's name as she praises Gehraiyaan; fans say " Siddhant is an outsider is that the reason you forgot to mention his name

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is the queen of television. She is one of the most successful and powerful producers in the entertainment industry. She is one of the few producers who produce content on all three platforms, Television, Web, and Bollywood.

She is known as one of the most powerful women in the entertainment industry and has given many actors a career that they can rely on.

Recently, Dharma Productions movie Gehraiyaan streamed on the digital platform and it got a mixed response from the audience and the critics of the film industry.

My people liked the movie while some couldn’t relate to it and called it a nonsense movie, even though there was set of people who didn’t like the movie the performance of the actors was appreciated.

Ekta Kapoor recently shared a post for the movie where she praised the movie and said that it was a fabulous movie and that the actors in the movie did a splendid job she praised Karan Johar for back such a movie and also spoke about Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday performance but the ace producer didn’t mention Siddant name which was quite surprising.

The fans have come out in support of the actor and have asked the producer why she didn’t mention the actor and is because he is an outsider and not made his name big.

Check out some of the comments the fans have side

‘Are you kidding me? You’re praising Ananya over sid? Lmao what a joke”

“Don't u appreciate Siddhant....he actually did the best”

“Exactly what i felt but i feel @siddhantchaturvedi was extremely good in this. At some point, @deepikapadukone and his acting was at par”

“Thought @siddhantchaturvedi and @dhairyakarwa did a pretty great job as well”

“Seriously I don't think so @siddhantchaturvedi killed It”

“@siddhantchaturvedi you were the best this review is so hilarious”

“The movie is a pile of shit, but what is most appalling in your review is you dismissing @siddhantchaturvedi acting. He was the only good thing about #gehraiyaan”

“@siddhantchaturvedi don't listen to these bootlicking producers and pseudo wannabe movie critics like @ektarkapoor . You were the best. @ananyapanday can never act as well as you, never ever”

“@siddhantchaturvedi you were amazing...hats off to you too.. the girls were great too”

Wll, it’s quite surprising to see how could Ekta forget Siddhant’s name and why she didn’t appreciate his performance.

