OMG! Elvish Yadav falls sick amid the ongoing probe on the snake venom case

MUMBAI : Amid the ongoing probe in snake venom case, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has reportedly fallen ill. "No vlog today. Guys, not well. Kal se dobara mast chalu", Elvish shared on Instagram stories.

For the unversed, Elvish was named in a case related to the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. On Tuesday night, he was questioned by the Noida Police for more than two hours, said reports.

1. Quoting sources, several media reports claimed that the case against the popular YouTuber is weak.

2. If reports are to be believed, there is no evidence to proof Yadav's involvement with any syndicates involved with snakes or related activities.

3. Investigation by the veterinary department suggested that of the total nine snakes, the venom glands of five cobras were removed, and the other four were found not to be poisonous. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

4. The probe by the veterinary department revealed that the teeth of eight of these nine snakes were missing.

5. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar stated that he does not influence the case proceedings regarding the FIR filed against Elvish Yadav. He also stressed that the police will act accordingly if Bigg Boss OTT winner is found guilty.

Earlier last week, Noida police had filed an FIR against Elvish after busting a rave party where snakes and venom were recovered. Based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people -Rahul, Titunath, Jaikaran, Narayan and Ravinath. The PFA in the complaint said Elvish Yadav organises rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes.

Credits - India TV