OMG! Elvish Yadav's picture with his rumoured ex - girlfriend Prakruti and her mom goes viral

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Ashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar.

Elvish hasn't been making headlines only for his game and win at Bigg Boss but also with the rumoured link ups he has had.

One person that he was linked up with was Prakruti but the relationship was never official and during his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, she had supported him unconditionally.

Now, a photo has gone viral where Elvish is seen clicking a picture with his rumoured ex - girlfriend Prakruti and her. The picture has gone viral.

Well, many times both Elvish and Prakruti have denied the news of being together, but there have been several reports about their link up.

