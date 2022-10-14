OMG! Erica Fernandes reveals if she is still in touch with Parth Samthaan and Shaheer Shaikh

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits. The actress is considered one of the best actresses on television, and she has a massive fan following.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry. The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life, and she was barely 16 when she started to model. She participated in many pageants and won some titles too! After that, she did many South movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty. She then ventured into television with the show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', and her character Dr Sonakshi became a household name. Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

These days the actress is busy doing photo shoots and music videos, and the fans are super excited to see her.

Erica’s pairing with Shaheer and Parth was loved by audiences, and they considered them as the iconic on-screen couple.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea!

In a recent interview, Erica was asked if she is still in touch with Shaheer and Parth, to which the actress said, “To be honest it is very difficult to find time as we are doing different types of work. Sometimes if we are passing by each other’s house, we text each other and say that we are passing through your home, so thought would catch up. But we do try hard to keep in touch. Being a TV actor is not easy; it’s a very tough life. We are on set all the time, and then you need some time for yourself, which is understandable, and the shoots consume too many months of your life.”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Erica with Parth and Shaheer on screen.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea!