OMG! Ex-Lovers Anusha and Karan Kundrra to come face to face for the first time after their break-up

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We know how much the audience adores their favorite TV couple, ‘TejRan’ and how much they love their chemistry together. Today, we bring to you an update related to the couple’s life.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! This is how the fans would love to see Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story often makes headlines and the couple doesn’t shy away from flaunting their love. The couple has grown pretty close after their stint in Bigg Boss and has managed to become the talk of the town.

But, before Tejasswi came into Karan’s life, Karan was with Anusha and reportedly the ex-lovers came face to face at an event today. Tejasswi and Karan came together at the event and managed to look gorgeous as ever. Tejasswi rocked the little red dress with ruffled sleeves while Karan managed to look both hot and super cool in the Black tux.

The couple has also gained the reputation of being the style icon and setting couple goals that are often followed by their fans. Now what happened when the ex-couple must’ve come face to face is not known.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently rocking the role of Naagin in Naagin 6, while Karan plays the ever-cool host on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Junior. Well, looking at the lovebirds, we can only hope that they are meant to be.

Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Karan Kundrra exposes this little secret of Tejasswi Prakash, Check out