OMG! Ex-Lovers Anusha and Karan Kundrra to come face to face for the first time after their break-up

Karan was with Anusha and reportedly the ex-lovers came face to face at an event today. Tejasswi and Karan came together at the event and managed to look gorgeous as ever. Tejasswi rocked the little red dress with ruffled sleeves while Karan managed to look both hot and super cool in the Black tux.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 23:40
OMG! Ex-Lovers Anusha and Karan Kundrra to come face to face for the first time after their break-up

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We know how much the audience adores their favorite TV couple, ‘TejRan’ and how much they love their chemistry together. Today, we bring to you an update related to the couple’s life.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! This is how the fans would love to see Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story often makes headlines and the couple doesn’t shy away from flaunting their love. The couple has grown pretty close after their stint in Bigg Boss and has managed to become the talk of the town.

But, before Tejasswi came into Karan’s life, Karan was with Anusha and reportedly the ex-lovers came face to face at an event today. Tejasswi and Karan came together at the event and managed to look gorgeous as ever. Tejasswi rocked the little red dress with ruffled sleeves while Karan managed to look both hot and super cool in the Black tux.

The couple has also gained the reputation of being the style icon and setting couple goals that are often followed by their fans. Now what happened when the ex-couple must’ve come face to face is not known.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently rocking the role of Naagin in Naagin 6, while Karan plays the ever-cool host on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Junior. Well, looking at the lovebirds, we can only hope that they are meant to be.

Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Karan Kundrra exposes this little secret of Tejasswi Prakash, Check out

Anusha Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra TejRan Colors Endemol Dance Deewane Junior Marzi Pestonji Naagin 6 Pratha Balaji Telefilms Bigg Boss Simba Nagpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 23:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Sad! Suhani instigates Surya against Urmila
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is gearing up for high-voltage drama. Recently, we have seen...
Pandya Store: Shocking! Shiva gets kissed by a girl in the village
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Pandya Store is all set to engage the audience with its high-voltage drama. In the...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Ram spots Priya, Krish, and Pihu
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony TV’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will show Ram and Priya’s paths crossing once...
Sir Tum: Shocking! Ranveer agrees to marry Riya
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors TV show Sirf Tum will show that Suhani will be shattered to know the step...
OMG! Ex-Lovers Anusha and Karan Kundrra to come face to face for the first time after their break-up
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We know how much the audience...
Sad Demise! Hritik Roshan’s grandmother passes away at the age of 91
MUMBAI: Hritik Roshan is facing some tough times now as the news about his grandmother passing away has surfaced. Padma...
Recent Stories
Sad Demise! Hritik Roshan’s grandmother passes away at the age of 91
Sad Demise! Hritik Roshan’s grandmother passes away at the age of 91
Latest Video