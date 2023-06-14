OMG! Exes Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani spotted partying together In a viral video? What’s brewing?

Rithvik-Asha

MUMBAI : Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. 

The talented actor became a household name for his role as Arjun Kirloskar in Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta. 

The actor was paired opposite Asha Negi in the show and their on-screen Jodi became a huge hit among the fans.  He is also popularly known for his role in Star One's show Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani. 

His relationship with his Pavitra Rishta co-star and now ex-girlfriend Asha Negi has always been in the news and even though it has been a long time since the two parted ways, their interactions and even the slightest possibility of a spotting, raises the hopes of the fans.

Must Read! The time when Rithvik Dhanjani got candid about his breakup with Asha Negi

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi were one of TV’s most adorable couples and we saw fans showering love on the duo online. However, the two decided to end the relationship in 2020.

A video has gone viral recently on social media, of the two attending the same party and dancing the night away while they don’t seem to interact in the video, fans are assuming that they might have been cordial in the party and them attending the same party after a long time, means things are all well between the former love birds.

Check out the video here:

 

The party was for their mutual friend Karan Wahi’s birthday and was attended by many Stars, like Maniesh Paul, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Asha Negi, Ravie Dubey and so many more. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Kya Baat Hai! Fans speculate that Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani might be in a relationship

Credits: Talreja

Rithvik Dhanjani Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Pavitra Rishta amazon mini tv Arranged Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani Datebaazi Shilpa Shetty Bharti Singh Karan Wahi Rajat Barmecha Surbhi Jyoti Krystle D'Souza
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 11:00

