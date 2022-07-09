OMG! Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh prepare a special dish on the sets of Imlie; there is a Teeny-CHEENI twist to it

Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television and one of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and friendship that the stars share with each other off – sets

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan, Imlie and Malini and with the entry of Cheeni into the show, the story has goten more interesting and people are hooked to the show.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

One of the reasons, why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the stars of the show share.

The off–set bond of the stars is so good that it helps the actors in their scenes on-camera.

Now, we came across a video from the sets of the show where Fahmaan and Mayuri are seen having a fun segment with Keva Shefali who essays the role of Cheeni.

In the video, one can see how Keva is seen sitting on a pan and Fahmaan and Mayuri act as if there are cooking a special dish on the sets of the show.

They act like they are cooking Cheeni on the tava and have named the dish 'Cheeni Fry'.

Well, the video is filled with so much of love, care and fun and one can see how well the stars of the show get along with each other.

Though Fahmaan and Mayuri’s characters don’t get along on the show, they share a great camaraderie and friendship off – screen and that’s the reason why they are such good actors as in spite of their friendship they emote hatred for each other on the show.

Latest Video