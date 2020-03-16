Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show, Imlie would get pregnant, and that’s when Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report to say that he can’t become a father. That’s where their relationship would come to an end.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower a lot of love and support on them.

Star Plus has come up with a new reality show “ Ravivaar with Star Parivaar” where the show will have fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the jodi.

Now in the latest promo one can see Fahmaan and Sumbul dancing on the song “I love you” from the movie Mr. India and their chemistry looks so sizzling.

Post their performance, Arjun Bijlani asked Fahmaan and Sumbul if they are in a relationship or not?

To which both of them were seen blushing at each other and that said a lot. The fans have already speculated that there is something brewing between the two as the chemistry looks so real.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul shared a great chemistry with each other and that is seen on screen and the audience have considered them as one of the iconic – on screen couples.

