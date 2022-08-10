OMG! Fahmaan Khan goes the Salman Khan way for his new look in the show

MUMBAI :Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre, and later on with constant hard work, he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies, but unfortunately did not receive the expected success.



These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans are loving him as Ravi and has already given him a thumbs up.

The actor is quite active on his social media account, where he keeps sharing about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Recently, the actor shared his new look from the show, which is quite similar to the look of Salman in his latest song from the movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”.

The actor shared the photo and captioned it, saying “Trial and error socha dal hi dun”.

Well, the audience loved his new look and has given it a thumbs up.

