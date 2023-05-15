OMG! Fahmaan Khan reveals his scary casting couch experience, says “He came from behind and grabbed me”

Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI:  Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor who started his acting journey with Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Kaa?. He was later known for his role as Aryan in the star plus show, Image, and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success.

But it was his role as Aryan in Imlie that was the turning point, now after biding adieu to the show a little while ago, the actor is seen in the Color’s show Dharampatni and fans are loving his new avatar.

Fahmaan has had his share of struggles where he was out of work for more than 8 months and lived in a 2.5BHK apartment with as many as 17 people. 

His worst phase came when he experienced the casting couch. Speaking about it to an entertainment portal Fahmaan said, “I’ve done modelling in my life… I’ve been through with designers, people who are like this. I know people who are very open about it (their s*xuality) and very cool about it. I also have come across people who are cheesy and they make you uncomfortable.”

He further continued narrating his harrowing incident saying, “I understood what he wanted. So I asked him at the end, ‘Tell me what you want very clearly’. He told me and I said, ‘Ok, thank you. I respect you and respect that you’ve been so blunt but I’m not that kind of person’. I started walking out and that person immediately came from behind and grabbed me. He hugged me in a very uncomfortable way. So I pushed him. He said he called the cops on me. I told him it’ll take 15 minutes for the cops to come here and in the next 15 minutes, I’ll kick the shit out of you, if you touch me again.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Koimoi 

