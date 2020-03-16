OMG! Fahmaan's parents have an INTRIGUING reaction to Sumbul and his friendship in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

In the upcoming Teachers' day special, we will see that Fahmaan's parents will be called to know what do they think about Sumbul, while her father says she is really sweet, his mother bursts a bomb saying they look like...

Sumbul

MUMBAI:  Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

In the previous episode of the Bollywood special, we saw Kanwar Dhillon perform as Govinda, he has often spoken about his admiration towards him. Finally, in the upcoming episode, Kanwar meets his idol whom he looks up to since childhood, is he planning to dedicate a special tribute to him? We can't wait to see his reaction onscreen when he meets Govinda. 

We got our hands on Govinda's reaction to Imlie and Anuj's Jabra fan battle for him and you wouldn't want to miss out on his hilarious response to them. The Chavans bring Bappa to the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and Virat dedicates a special performance that is surely unmissable.

As we all know, Virat has been an amazing dancer and in his journey with Dance, he turns choreographer for Shiva and Virat mandali on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. 

As we know, Kanwar was planning a surprise, when he meets Govinda, he is left in tears and he reveals that his whole childhood has been dedicated to Govinda, he has grown up watching him and idolises him. This moment will surely leave you in tears too. 

Now, in the upcoming Teachers' day special, we will see that Fahmaan's parents will be called to know what do they think about Sumbul, while her father says she is really sweet, his mother bursts a bomb saying they look like Brother Sister, you wouldn't want to miss out Fahmaan's reaction to this. Check it out: 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FAHMAAN KHAN (@saira_edits_love)

 

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Latest Video