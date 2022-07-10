OMG! Faisal Shaikh gives friend Jannat Zubair the royal ignore at his own birthday party

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair have become self-proclaimed stars with their cool TikTok videos. They are social media sensations apart from gaining fame in TV shows. Fans of Jannat and Faisal have even nicknamed them ‘Fainat’ together.

Recently a video went viral where we saw Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan ignoring actress Ananya Panday at an event for reasons best known to them. The two are known to be family friends and have been seen at many events before.

Netizens were quick to notice this and the video of the two star kids went viral in no time.

Now another video of a similar situation has caught our attention or rather the attention of the fans. We see TV actress Jannat Zubair being ignored by her friend Faisal Shaikh and the reason has baffled many. This has happened at Faisal’s own birthday party.

We see in the video Jannat is with her father and brother, while Faisu comes to say goodbye to his other friends and while he also sees off Jannat’s dad and brother, he seems to have disregarded the Phulwa actress completely.

Has this happened unintentionally or is there something more to it?

What do you think?

