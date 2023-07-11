OMG! Faizan Ansari files an FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani regarding Elvish Yadav's snake venom case

Elvish Yadav is in the news since a few days. He was accused of using snake venom for illegal rave parties. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s NGO had filed an FIR against him. Maneka Gandhi had also revealed that it was Elvish Yadav who supplied them the venom and also agreed to arrange a party.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 20:49
Manisha

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav is in the news since a few days. He was accused of using snake venom for illegal rave parties. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s NGO had filed an FIR against him. Maneka Gandhi had also revealed that it was Elvish Yadav who supplied them the venom and also agreed to arrange a party. 

Also read -Shocking! Manisha Rani speaks about the fans rivalry between Abhishek, Elvish and her

She also said that they have been following Elvish since a long time and he uses snake venom. Elvish and his five associates have been accused in this case.

Elvish had shared a video and many tweets clarifying that he is not involved in this case. He said that people are trying to frame him and that is how they get seats in Lok Sabha.

He also said that if the police find even one proof against him then he is ready to take responsibility. Elvish also said that if the allegations are false, he will file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

He also requested the media not to publish or show anything without any proof and if they do not have any proof they should not spoil his name.

However, now, Elvish’s friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner up Manisha Rani has also landed in trouble. Actor Faizan Ansari has filed an FIR against Manisha Rani. He called Elvish ‘drug dealer’ and called Manisha Rani his accomplice.

Faizan Ansari submitted a formal letter to the Police Commissioner of Mumbai and urged the authorities to secure Manisha Rani’s phone to get crucial evidence against Elvish. He said that they should all come against Elvish’s illegal activities.

Also read - Exclusive! Parth Samthaan and Manisha Rani to collaborate for a project together

On the work front, is to be seen in Temptation Island India. Elvish's Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestants Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid are also a part of the show. Recently, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav appeared together in Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar episode with Salman Khan.

They went to the show to promote their new song, Bolero.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 
 

Elvish Yadav Manisha Rani Bigg Boss OTT Salman Khan bolero Television OTT digital TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 20:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OTT Updates! Release updates of Adi, What If…?, Crushed season 3 and more, check it out
MUMBAI: With a lot going on in the world of entertainment, here’s a space to keep up all you need to know about what’s...
What! Sridevi's mother wanted her daughter to marry Kamal Haasan, here's why the Chandni actress rejected the proposal
MUMBAI: The actor and the late actress Sridevi starred together in many films, including hit and fan favourites '16...
Trailer Out! Vicky Kaushal is sure to leave you awestruck with his performance in Sam Bahadur, check out the trailer review inside
MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars...
Woah! Shanaya Kapoor is the perfect beach baby and these pictures from her Maldives vacation are the proof
MUMBAI: Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is soon to make her acting debut but much before stepping into the...
OMG! Faizan Ansari files an FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani regarding Elvish Yadav's snake venom case
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav is in the news since a few days. He was accused of using snake venom for illegal rave parties. BJP...
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Veteran music director Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma and his wife Sunila Sharma to grace the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television....
Recent Stories
Sridevi
What! Sridevi's mother wanted her daughter to marry Kamal Haasan, here's why the Chandni actress rejected the proposal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pyarelal
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Veteran music director Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma and his wife Sunila Sharma to grace the show
Shoaib
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals he wants to win the trophy for wife Dipika Kakkar says “She has participated in the show and now I want to win it for her”
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! The ration task to take place as TV actors Vs YouTubers and whoever wins would get the ration for this week
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s best friend Lovekesh Kataria to enter as a wild card contestant?
Zee Kutumb
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma once again loses her cool on Abishek Kumar says “You’re the person who used to sleep on the cot”