OMG! Faizan Ansari files an FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani regarding Elvish Yadav's snake venom case

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav is in the news since a few days. He was accused of using snake venom for illegal rave parties. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s NGO had filed an FIR against him. Maneka Gandhi had also revealed that it was Elvish Yadav who supplied them the venom and also agreed to arrange a party.

Also read -Shocking! Manisha Rani speaks about the fans rivalry between Abhishek, Elvish and her

She also said that they have been following Elvish since a long time and he uses snake venom. Elvish and his five associates have been accused in this case.

Elvish had shared a video and many tweets clarifying that he is not involved in this case. He said that people are trying to frame him and that is how they get seats in Lok Sabha.

He also said that if the police find even one proof against him then he is ready to take responsibility. Elvish also said that if the allegations are false, he will file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

He also requested the media not to publish or show anything without any proof and if they do not have any proof they should not spoil his name.

However, now, Elvish’s friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner up Manisha Rani has also landed in trouble. Actor Faizan Ansari has filed an FIR against Manisha Rani. He called Elvish ‘drug dealer’ and called Manisha Rani his accomplice.

Faizan Ansari submitted a formal letter to the Police Commissioner of Mumbai and urged the authorities to secure Manisha Rani’s phone to get crucial evidence against Elvish. He said that they should all come against Elvish’s illegal activities.

Also read - Exclusive! Parth Samthaan and Manisha Rani to collaborate for a project together

On the work front, is to be seen in Temptation Island India. Elvish's Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestants Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid are also a part of the show. Recently, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav appeared together in Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar episode with Salman Khan.

They went to the show to promote their new song, Bolero.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

